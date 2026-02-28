Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Position Reduced by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average of $207.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.