Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 132.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

Accenture stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.85. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $188.73 and a twelve month high of $359.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

