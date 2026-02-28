Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9%
AKR stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on AKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.
Acadia’s portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Realty Trust
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.