Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,706 and last traded at GBX 1,706, with a volume of 100556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,676.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,636.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,564.83. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 64.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with both bottom-up and top-down stock picking approaches with the focus on factors like businesses financial statements and assessment of their market positions to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.