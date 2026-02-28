AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,345 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the January 29th total of 6,491 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAFM stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAFM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,257.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 126,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 530.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,761,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 152,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,879,000.

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

