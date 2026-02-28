AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,345 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the January 29th total of 6,491 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TAFM stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.93.
AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF
AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile
The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.