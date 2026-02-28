811,711 Shares in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 811,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.02% of Miami International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Miami International during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,065,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Miami International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Miami International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Miami International stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,132.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Miami International Profile

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

