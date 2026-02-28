7,626,040 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,626,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,231,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 2.01% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

EEM opened at $62.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.