6,700 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Purchased by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $503.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,409 shares of company stock valued at $30,895,377. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

