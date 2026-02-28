5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 56739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.1243.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 29.99%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

