46,942 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 55,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,536,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $195.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $23,121,500. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 76,138 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

