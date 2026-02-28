44,101 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The stock has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

