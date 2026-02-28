4,064 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 320.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $563.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.79. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $573.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.95.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

