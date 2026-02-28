105,100 Shares in Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR $ZEPP Purchased by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned 0.72% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Trading Down 11.6%

ZEPP opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $283.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.47. Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEPP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fundamental Research set a $64.37 price objective on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zepp Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health’s integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health’s offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

