Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $320.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as low as $141.29 and last traded at $141.8860, with a volume of 4528331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.36.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zscaler from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Insider Activity

More Zscaler News

In related news, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $148,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,119.20. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $377,119.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,413.12. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Zscaler reported Q2 results that beat consensus on revenue and adjusted EPS, with revenue up ~26% year-over-year and ARR growth of ~25%; management raised fiscal ARR guidance and lifted FY/Q3 EPS outlook—evidence of continued demand and improving profitability metrics.

Zscaler expanded its footprint in India with an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center in partnership with Bharti Airtel — a strategic move to boost product development, local sales motion and presence in a large growth market.

Earnings-call commentary highlighted strong demand for Zscaler's AI security offerings and platform, but management also discussed acquisition-related churn and competitive pressure — useful color for determining whether ARR momentum is sustainable.

Despite beats, shares fell after the quarter because Zscaler reported a wider GAAP net loss driven by higher sales, marketing and R&D spending and investors reacted to softer/uncertain revenue guidance in parts — a classic beat-but-disappoint reaction when margins or cash metrics worsen.

Several sell-side analysts cut price targets (Needham, Piper Sandler) or updated ratings after the print, narrowing upside and signaling reduced near-term enthusiasm; that analyst revision activity is pressuring the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 14.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.14, a PEG ratio of 317.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

