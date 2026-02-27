Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 43, with a volume of 14684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.

Zinc Media Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.93.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names. The Content Production segment is involved in film production, radio and podcast production and publishing. The company was formerly known as Ten Alps plc and changed its name to Zinc Media Group plc in November 2016.

Further Reading

