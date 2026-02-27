Zacks Research Upgrades Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) to Hold

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marubeni in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:MARUY opened at $384.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $426.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

