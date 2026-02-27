Zacks Research Upgrades Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) to Hold

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marubeni in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marubeni
Marubeni Stock Down 1.6%
Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marubeni Company Profile
Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.
The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marubeni
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.