Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,487,570 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

