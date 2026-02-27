Xponance Inc. Sells 9,462 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $32,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after purchasing an additional 290,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,713,603,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,212,000 after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.48.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,708. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

