Xponance Inc. Sells 32,070 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,070 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 78.3% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.