Xponance Inc. Sells 31,276 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.