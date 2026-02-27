Xponance Inc. Sells 10,821 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

DIS opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

