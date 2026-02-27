Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

NYSE:UNH opened at $286.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

