Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,734,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Boeing by 75.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $376,700,000 after purchasing an additional 764,236 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.