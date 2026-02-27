Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,734,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Boeing by 75.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $376,700,000 after purchasing an additional 764,236 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02.
Insider Activity at Boeing
In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Boeing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing raised its Africa aircraft demand outlook, boosting medium‑term commercial demand expectations for widebody and single‑aisle sales in a growing market. Boeing lifts Africa aircraft demand forecast by 40% on strong economic growth
- Positive Sentiment: Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft were delivered to WestJet (sale‑and‑leaseback), signaling continued MAX production flow and lease/secondary market activity. Deliveries support revenue recognition and cash conversion. Aviation Capital Group Announces the Delivery of Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft to WestJet
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile coverage (Jim Cramer) highlights Boeing’s defense production pipeline — a continuing tailwind from elevated global defense spending and large program awards. Jim Cramer Discusses Boeing (BA)’s Defense Production
- Neutral Sentiment: The new Boeing 777X is profiled as transformational for long‑haul aviation — important for long‑term product positioning but not an immediate earnings catalyst. 5 Ways The Boeing 777X Will Change Aviation Forever
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports highlight expanding TAMs (refurbishing, zero‑emission, advanced air mobility) that include Boeing as a participant — supportive for strategic optionality but diffuse near‑term impact. Aircraft Refurbishing Industry Forecast Report 2026-2035
- Negative Sentiment: The FAA issued an airworthiness directive for all 737 MAX 8 and 8200 series to address a circuit‑breaker issue that can cause excessive cabin/flight‑deck temperatures — this creates inspection/compliance costs and potential operational disruptions. FAA issues directive to address Boeing 737 circuit breaker issue
- Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon has asked Boeing (and Lockheed) to disclose exposure to Anthropic’s AI — a potential “supply‑chain risk” review that could force costly vendor changes or slow defense AI deployments tied to Boeing programs. Pentagon asks Boeing, Lockheed Martin about their exposure to Anthropic, Axios reports
- Negative Sentiment: An executive sale (EVP Uma Amuluru sold ~1,503 shares) was disclosed — a small insider sale but one more data point for traders focused on insider activity. SEC filing: insider sale disclosure
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.
Boeing Company Profile
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
