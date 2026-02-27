Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $144,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Visa Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $316.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.23. The company has a market cap of $574.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

