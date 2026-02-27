Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $354.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 72.39%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,743 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

