Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Insider Barry Bloom Sells 151,909 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) insider Barry Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $2,389,528.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $239,615.09. This trade represents a 90.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE XHR opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $265.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,070,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,267,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after buying an additional 555,195 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,065,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 531,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 275.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 549,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 403,149 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

