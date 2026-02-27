X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Down 72.3% in February

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 181,128 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the January 29th total of 653,471 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,884,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,884,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X3

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X3 stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of X3 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Get X3 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of X3 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of X3 to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, X3 presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

X3 Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of XTKG stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. X3 has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

About X3

(Get Free Report)

X3 Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: XTKG) is a special purpose acquisition company, or blank check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination. The company does not engage in any commercial operations and holds its net proceeds in a trust account until a qualifying transaction is completed.

Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market since its initial public offering, X3 Acquisition Corporation’s units represent the right to receive shares of common stock upon the company’s completion of a business combination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.