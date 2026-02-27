WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$320.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$360.00 to C$320.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on WSP Global from C$320.00 to C$284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$346.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$324.50.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Trading Down 3.7%

About WSP Global

TSE WSP traded down C$8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$227.44. 469,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,997. The stock has a market cap of C$30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a one year low of C$213.18 and a one year high of C$291.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$252.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$262.82.

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.