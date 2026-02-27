Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WWW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of WWW opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.49 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 537,854 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 227,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

