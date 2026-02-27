Wolfe Research Cuts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $176.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wolfe Research from $177.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMR. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.1%

EMR stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.99. The stock had a trading volume of 98,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,837. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,573 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

