Wolfe Repass Sells 13,796 Shares of Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Stock

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) CFO Wolfe Repass sold 13,796 shares of Fold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $20,280.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 185,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,069.07. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wolfe Repass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Wolfe Repass sold 5,245 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $7,972.40.

On Monday, February 23rd, Wolfe Repass sold 4,179 shares of Fold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $6,226.71.

On Friday, February 20th, Wolfe Repass sold 12,406 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $19,229.30.

On Thursday, February 19th, Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $32,348.36.

Fold Price Performance

NASDAQ FLD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 81,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Fold Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Fold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fold in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fold in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

About Fold

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

