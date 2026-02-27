Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.0 million-$405.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.0 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point set a $125.00 price target on Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLDN

Willdan Group Price Performance

Willdan Group News Summary

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $24.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. 251,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,890. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78.

Here are the key news stories impacting Willdan Group this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.