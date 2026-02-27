White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,249.80 and last traded at $2,217.92, with a volume of 7367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,223.42.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,956.12.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $379.45 by ($339.68). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 29.62%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Gelston sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,048.51, for a total transaction of $338,004.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,063.68. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,578,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,879,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 107,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,545,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

