Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Announces Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

Here are the key takeaways from Where Food Comes From’s conference call:

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Reported 2025 revenue of $24.9 million and net income of $1.5 million ($0.30/share) , but Q4 was materially hurt by the unexpected closure of a packing plant that reduced beef certification activity; executives returned bonuses, producing a planned reduction to SG&A compensation that will benefit the Q1 10‑Q.

Reported 2025 revenue of and net income of , but Q4 was materially hurt by the unexpected closure of a packing plant that reduced beef certification activity; executives returned bonuses, producing a planned reduction to SG&A compensation that will benefit the Q1 10‑Q. The U.S. cattle supply is at a 70-year low , driving record beef prices and prompting some ranchers to cut back on verifications and tag purchases, which has depressed beef-related revenue and tag sales.

The U.S. cattle supply is at a , driving record beef prices and prompting some ranchers to cut back on verifications and tag purchases, which has depressed beef-related revenue and tag sales. Launched RaiseWell Certified , a new animal-care and traceability standard, and secured Whole Foods as the first major retailer adopter, with rollouts planned across beef, poultry, eggs, dairy, and pork.

Launched , a new animal-care and traceability standard, and secured as the first major retailer adopter, with rollouts planned across beef, poultry, eggs, dairy, and pork. Deepening strategic positioning via the CARE Certified leather program with Pangea (in partnership with Walmart/Prime Pursuits) and by having IMI Global administer U.S. CattleTrace , strengthening the company’s role in animal disease traceability and regulatory engagement.

Deepening strategic positioning via the CARE Certified leather program with Pangea (in partnership with Walmart/Prime Pursuits) and by having IMI Global administer , strengthening the company’s role in animal disease traceability and regulatory engagement. Non-beef verifications (pork, dairy, eggs, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, upcycled) grew year-over-year, the company’s bundled service model supports margin improvement, and management repurchased 183,016 shares in 2025 (total buybacks to date: 1,374,652 shares, $15.2 million) with repurchases expected to continue in 2026.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

Shares of WFCF stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Where Food Comes From has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Where Food Comes From in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Where Food Comes From presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Where Food Comes From

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc (NASDAQ: WFCF) is a food traceability and certification company headquartered in Caldwell, Idaho. Established from a ranch-to-plate verification program launched in 2005, the company now offers a suite of services designed to authenticate product attributes, verify production claims and enhance supply-chain transparency for agricultural producers and food brands.

The company’s core offerings include third-party certification audits, program development, on-farm risk assessments and digital traceability solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.