What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for H&R Block Q1 Earnings?

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2028 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 176.02% and a net margin of 16.19%.The business had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 976,069 shares in the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $41,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,542,000 after purchasing an additional 652,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 611,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting H&R Block

Here are the key news stories impacting H&R Block this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised H&R Block’s Q1 and Q2 2028 EPS forecasts — Q1 2028 was revised to ($1.22) from ($1.31) and Q2 2028 to ($1.88) from ($2.08). These upward revisions signal better-than-expected seasonal results or cost execution that support near‑term earnings visibility. MarketBeat HRB

Zacks Research raised H&R Block’s Q1 and Q2 2028 EPS forecasts — Q1 2028 was revised to ($1.22) from ($1.31) and Q2 2028 to ($1.88) from ($2.08). These upward revisions signal better-than-expected seasonal results or cost execution that support near‑term earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted certain mid‑cycle and full‑year estimates — including Q3 2026/Q3 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 (FY2026 to $5.00; FY2027 to $5.33). The net effect is a modest upward revision to multi‑period earnings expectations, which supports valuation given HRB’s relatively low P/E. MarketBeat HRB

Zacks also lifted certain mid‑cycle and full‑year estimates — including Q3 2026/Q3 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 (FY2026 to $5.00; FY2027 to $5.33). The net effect is a modest upward revision to multi‑period earnings expectations, which supports valuation given HRB’s relatively low P/E. Positive Sentiment: H&R Block Canada announced a partnership with Affirm to offer installment payment options for tax services — a commercial move that can broaden access, reduce price friction and lift paid preparer demand in Canada during tax season. H&R Block Canada taps Affirm

H&R Block Canada announced a partnership with Affirm to offer installment payment options for tax services — a commercial move that can broaden access, reduce price friction and lift paid preparer demand in Canada during tax season. Neutral Sentiment: Company context: HRB recently beat quarterly revenue and EPS estimates and set FY2026 guidance of $4.85–$5.00 EPS; consensus full‑year EPS sits near $5.25. Those factors underpin analyst revisions but also set investor expectations going into the next reporting cycle. MarketBeat HRB

Company context: HRB recently beat quarterly revenue and EPS estimates and set FY2026 guidance of $4.85–$5.00 EPS; consensus full‑year EPS sits near $5.25. Those factors underpin analyst revisions but also set investor expectations going into the next reporting cycle. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a couple of quarterly estimates — Q4 2026 was reduced to $2.40 from $2.49 and Q4 2027 to $2.65 from $2.74 — indicating some caution around fourth‑quarter seasonality or margin assumptions. These are modest cuts but worth monitoring as they affect year‑end profitability. MarketBeat HRB

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.