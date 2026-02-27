What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ACAD Q3 Earnings?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 36.49%.The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after buying an additional 107,386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 212,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $162,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,898.42. This represents a 47.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat consensus: GAAP EPS $1.60 vs. $0.12 expected and revenue of $298M (y/y +9.4%), underscoring stronger commercial traction for NUPLAZID and DAYBUE. MarketBeat Q4 Results

Q4 results materially beat consensus: GAAP EPS $1.60 vs. $0.12 expected and revenue of $298M (y/y +9.4%), underscoring stronger commercial traction for NUPLAZID and DAYBUE. Positive Sentiment: Company set 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $1.22–$1.28B and highlighted accelerating commercial momentum for DAYBUE and NUPLAZID — a clear driver for upside to sales consensus. Seeking Alpha Guidance Article

Company set 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $1.22–$1.28B and highlighted accelerating commercial momentum for DAYBUE and NUPLAZID — a clear driver for upside to sales consensus. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after results: TD Cowen lifted its target to $37 (buy) and Citizens JMP raised to $35, signaling continued analyst conviction on the commercial story. Benzinga Analyst Notes

Several analysts raised price targets after results: TD Cowen lifted its target to $37 (buy) and Citizens JMP raised to $35, signaling continued analyst conviction on the commercial story. Neutral Sentiment: Extensive media and transcript coverage is available (earnings call transcript and summaries) for detail on guidance, commercial execution and pipeline updates for investors wanting to dig deeper. Earnings Call Transcript

Extensive media and transcript coverage is available (earnings call transcript and summaries) for detail on guidance, commercial execution and pipeline updates for investors wanting to dig deeper. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party writeups (Zacks, Yahoo, Seeking Alpha) flag the beat but note mixed elements — revenue growth and margin strength vs. some product/market uncertainties; useful for context. Zacks Coverage

Third‑party writeups (Zacks, Yahoo, Seeking Alpha) flag the beat but note mixed elements — revenue growth and margin strength vs. some product/market uncertainties; useful for context. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data in the feeds appears noisy/zeroed and provides no actionable short-squeeze signal at present.

Reported short interest data in the feeds appears noisy/zeroed and provides no actionable short-squeeze signal at present. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates (Q3 to $0.16 from $0.24; Q4 to $0.23 from $0.27) — an earnings revision that could temper near-term sentiment despite the firm keeping a Buy rating and $37 target.

HC Wainwright trimmed its Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates (Q3 to $0.16 from $0.24; Q4 to $0.23 from $0.27) — an earnings revision that could temper near-term sentiment despite the firm keeping a Buy rating and $37 target. Negative Sentiment: Other shops trimmed targets or ratings: RBC lowered its target to $30 (still outperform) and Stifel cut its target to $24 (hold), reflecting divergent analyst views and some caution on parts of the outlook. Benzinga Analyst Notes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

