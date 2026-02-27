Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 27,180 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9%

JPM opened at $306.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.86 and its 200 day moving average is $308.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

