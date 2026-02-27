Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,712 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Bank of America by 224.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.28 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

