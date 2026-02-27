Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,712 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Bank of America by 224.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.28 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.
Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High institutional and analyst interest — multiple articles note heavy hedge-fund and analyst bullishness on BAC (15 of 19 analysts with Buy/Outperform coverage), which supports demand for the shares and institutional flows. Here is Why Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is Highly Favored By Hedge Funds
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term momentum/relative performance — coverage noting that BAC has outpaced broad market gains helps explain intraday buying and reinforces momentum traders’ interest. Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate citizenship and franchise-strength signaling — Bank of America announced nearly $40M invested in U.S. workforce skills (2025 programs), a reputational and relationship-building move that supports long-term deposit/fee growth and investor perception. BofA Invests Nearly $40 Million into American Workforce Skills in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and performance review — a write-up assessing BAC’s pricing versus excess returns and P/E signals highlights mixed near-term signals (small recent pullback) but solid multi-year gains; useful context for investors weighing value vs. momentum. Is Bank of America (BAC) Pricing Reflect Its Excess Returns And P/E Valuation Signals
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/filing housekeeping — BAC filed its latest Form 10‑K with the U.K. National Storage Mechanism; standard disclosure compliance that’s neutral for stock direction but relevant for modelers and institutional holders. Bank of America Files Latest Form 10-K with U.K. National Storage Mechanism
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative bank-comparison pieces — analyst commentary comparing BAC vs. Wells Fargo on earnings growth, investment banking momentum and valuation may drive relative flows among bank ETFs and sector rotation trades. Bank of America or Wells Fargo: Which Big Bank Offers More Upside?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
