WFM ASIA BVI Ltd Has $201.56 Million Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

WFM ASIA BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,481,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293,000 shares during the quarter. Grab accounts for about 22.4% of WFM ASIA BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd owned 0.83% of Grab worth $201,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Up 2.4%

Grab stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Grab had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.92%.The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

