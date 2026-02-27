Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,615. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total transaction of $1,806,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,051,063.65. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,532 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT
More Applied Materials News
Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on AMAT to $432 and moved to an overweight rating, citing strong secular demand for equipment from AI-driven memory and logic investments — this upgrade is the primary catalyst for the intraday rally. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 4.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s bullish research note and price-target lift ($420 -> $432 reported elsewhere) is being amplified across news outlets and is being cited as driving upside expectations for AMAT. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights AMAT’s push into logic, DRAM and advanced packaging (GAA, hybrid bonding, HBM) and positions the company to capture strong growth through 2026 — supports a multi‑quarter revenue/backlog narrative. AMAT Scales Up Logic, DRAM & Advanced Packaging: What’s Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Applied presented at the SPIE Advanced Lithography & Patterning conference — a visibility event that can reassure investors about roadmap and product relevance to leading-edge fabs. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Presents at 2026 SPIE Advanced Lithography and Patterning Conference – Slideshow
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary argues semiconductor-equipment names (like AMAT) are beneficiaries of the AI spending boom — positive for long-term thesis but not an immediate earnings event. The AI spending boom is creating winners beyond the ‘Mag 7.’ Why one sector could see big gains.
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces examine whether AMAT’s strong ~130% one‑year performance leaves it overextended; these are valuation/portfolio‑construction discussions rather than new fundamental negatives. Is It Too Late To Consider Applied Materials (AMAT) After A 130% One Year Surge?
- Negative Sentiment: Some market roundups list AMAT among chip-related names that were falling in intraday moves — suggests profit‑taking/short‑term volatility amid broader tech swings. Applied Materials, Broadcom, Lam Research, Western Digital, and Allegro MicroSystems shares are falling, what you need to know
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures in the feeds appear corrupted (showing 0 shares/NaN increases and 0.0 days-to-cover) and are not a reliable signal — no confirmed rise in meaningful short pressure.
Applied Materials Price Performance
Applied Materials stock opened at $375.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $395.95.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.
Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.