Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,823 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $619.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.