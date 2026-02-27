Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,411 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Key United Parcel Service News

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

