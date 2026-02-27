Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 117.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,514,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,197 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $67,048,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,869,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after purchasing an additional 691,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a positive return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 653.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.