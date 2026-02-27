Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 619.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

LNT stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

