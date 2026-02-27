Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Price Performance
Shares of VST opened at $176.71 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.05. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.
Vistra Increases Dividend
Key Vistra News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record underlying results and bullish guidance — Vistra reported Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of $5.91B and strong adjusted free cash flow for 2025, beating internal guidance and providing a 2026 outlook that management says reinforces a multi‑year growth path. Vistra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center demand lifted core profits — Reuters notes Vistra beat quarterly core profit estimates as AI‑driven power demand boosted dispatch and margins, a direct demand catalyst for generators serving large data centers. Vistra beats quarterly core profit estimates on AI-driven power demand
- Positive Sentiment: Dispatchable fleet expansion strengthens market position — reporting and industry pieces highlight capacity additions and deals that boost Vistra’s ability to capture tight market prices for flexible, on‑demand power. Vistra expands dispatchable fleet
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and options activity is notable — some firms (Wells Fargo reaffirmed a Buy; Morgan Stanley trimmed its target but stayed Overweight) remain constructive, and elevated options flow could amplify moves in either direction. Morgan Stanley lowers target but remains bullish
- Negative Sentiment: Headline EPS and revenue missed consensus — reported EPS of $0.55 and revenue of $4.58B trailed street estimates, creating near‑term headline pressure despite stronger operational metrics. Vistra Energy earnings missed
- Negative Sentiment: Large non‑cash hedging loss clouds GAAP results — Vistra recorded an $808M unrealized commodity‑hedge loss that hit GAAP net income, which can spook investors focused on headline earnings even though management says these are temporary mark‑to‑market items. Vistra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Operational hiccups and relative underperformance remain risks — coverage highlights a Moss Landing setback and six‑month underperformance versus peers, which could pressure sentiment until execution and market share gains are evident. VST underperforms industry
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.
Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.
