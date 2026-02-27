Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $176.71 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.05. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Key Vistra News

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

