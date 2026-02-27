Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 525,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,073,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,483,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,346,000 after acquiring an additional 95,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RadNet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,629,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,746,000 after buying an additional 108,863 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after acquiring an additional 618,392 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RDNT. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RadNet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

RDNT opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.03 and a beta of 1.49. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

RadNet, Inc is a leading independent provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Through a nationwide network of fixed-site imaging centers and affiliated joint-venture locations, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of radiology services including MRI, CT, PET/CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, bone densitometry, nuclear medicine and interventional radiology procedures. RadNet also offers teleradiology and imaging management solutions to physician practices, hospitals and healthcare systems.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Los Angeles, RadNet has expanded its footprint organically and through strategic acquisitions.

