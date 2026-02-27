Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 7,749 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $52,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,643,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 767,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,536,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $308.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.44.

Read Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

