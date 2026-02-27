Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,766 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,513,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,497 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 916,992 shares during the period. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,129,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of ($1,075.42) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

