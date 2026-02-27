Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1,075.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,398,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,065,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $456.65 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $479.37. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $63,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,608. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.70, for a total transaction of $1,105,390.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,986,872.20. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,991. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $513.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.67.

View Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.