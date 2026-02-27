Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $62,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $268.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.66 and a 200-day moving average of $396.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.20 and a 1-year high of $734.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The business had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,033.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 481,168 shares in the company, valued at $121,735,504. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $485.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.70.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

